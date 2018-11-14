Business

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles from ABW Autos?

Buying a pre-owned vehicle can be confusing especially due to the huge variety of options available in the market. As buying a vehicle is also a big investment, it is important that you always choose a pre-owned vehicle that is certified.

For buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, you need to find a trusted certified dealer like A Better Way Wholesale Autos . They have a huge inventory of over 600 vehicles and all are priced lesser than the market value. They are the only independent dealer in the state of Connecticut with a nationally recognized Certified Pre-Owned program. They offer financing for all credit tiers, with extensive expertise with low and no-credit buyers. They also offer a variety of extended warranty plans, from basic power-train to full coverage.

What makes ABW Autos different from other dealers?

They offer top quality pre-owned vehicles at much lower prices than the market value.
They provide extended warranties, which can protect you from buying a vehicle with intrinsic problems requiring costly repairs.
ABW Autos has a state-of-the art facility that provides repair services for all types of vehicle makes and models including foreign and
domestic.

They also offer financing for all credit tiers and are experts with low and no-credit buyers.
They are the highest volume independent auto dealer in the state of Connecticut.
Their vehicles go through a thorough pre-delivery safety check and all levels of mechanical repair service.

Abwautos is offer a variety of financing and extended warranty options for all credit tiers and budgets. A better way wholesale autos Naugatuck ct reviews from our satisfied customers. You can find more a better way auto reviews logon to our Website https://www.abwautos.com/about_us

Address:
49 Raytkwich Rd
Naugatuck
Connecticut
06770
USA
203-720-5600

