Vitamin B12 Deficiency Prevention And Cure

It is not an exaggeration when we say that Vitamin B12 is the most important vitamin for human life survival and growth. This is because this vitamin is mostly responsible for creating the DNA and the Red Blood Cells (RBC) for physical development and also recovery from injuries and accidents.

The human body neither produces Vitamin B12 nor stores it for longer durations in the body. It is hence necessary for humans to consume Vitamin B12 on a daily basis.Though the quantity of Vitamin B12 required by the human body varies with its age, it is undoubtedly a prominent requirement for all age groups. Newborn babies and infants need just 0.4mcg of Vitamin B12 while adults require up to 2.4mcg daily throughout their lifespan.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A blood test that measures your Vitamin B12 levels can let you know if you are suffering from the lack of Vitamin B12. As you grow older, it becomes difficult for the body to absorb this vitamin from the bloodstream. Some other common reasons to develop Vitamin B12 deficiency are :

• A surgery that has removed a part of your stomach

• If you follow a strict vegan diet because Vitamin B12 is found in animal sources only

• If you consume too much alcohol

• If you are on acid-reduction medications for a long time

• Chronic gastritis that makes the lining of your stomach thin

• Pernicious Anemia

• Any illness that has affected your small intestine – Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, bacterial growth, any parasite

• Immune system disorders like – Graves’ disease, lupus, etc

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A minor Vitamin B12 deficiency does no harm to the body but if it goes untreated, it may have severe ill-effects on your body. Following are some common symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficient people :

• Poor energy levels or weakness

• Shortness of breath and heart palpitations

• Pale skin

• A smooth tongue

• Loss of appetite, constipation, acidity, and diarrhea

• Numbness or tingling sensation

• Muscle weakness, and problems in standing or walking

• Loss of Vision

• Mental issues like depression, memory loss, or sudden behavioral changes

Treatment

If you have a lack of Vitamin B12, you must include animal products like meat, poultry, fish in your daily diet. However, if you are vegetarian and do not consume animal products, you must consume Vitamin B12-fortified grains in your diet everyday.

Adults suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency must consume supplements and multivitamins as well. If you have anemia and your body can not absorb Vitamin B12, you will have to begin with vitamin injections or shots. But if your condition gets worse, your doctor may suggest you to switch to a nasal intake of vitamin B12.

For a majority of the Vitamin B12 deficient people, intake of Vitamin B12 solves all health issues but if a nerve was affected due to the lack, that damage is permanent and irreversible.

Prevention

Most people who consume animal products and dairy products never face a Vitamin B12 deficiency but those who do not consume meat, cheese, seafood, milk products, and eggs or have a medical condition that makes it difficultfor their body to absorb vitamins,they are most probable to face health issues due to lack of Vitamin B12.

