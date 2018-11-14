SHUKR Abayas Keep Modesty and Modernity Side by Side this Winter

Combining the warm with the wonderful, SHUKR has the perfect abaya for any woman wanting to keep covered and fashion-forward this winter.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently announced their promising winter collection. SHUKR, an Islamic company established in 2001 to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer inspirational feature outfits and style advice to modest dressers around the world.

The new collection has been a favorite among Muslim women, highlighting the modest solutions available as the colder weather sets in. This seasons highlights include full length coats, hijabs, tunics and trousers in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton. However, the favorite of the collection is, without a doubt, SHUKR’s range of abayas.

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “However, even when dressing up for special occasions, Muslim women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing.”

SHUKR abayas are unique because they combine the simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics with the decorative flair of geometric patterns, elaborate designs and a range of fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in near any country.

What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abaya is that they are all designed with practical means in mind. Many SHUKR abayas feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps that make carrying phones, money or other items simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience for mothers.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

