Missed Call Service: A Great Way To Driven Quality Sales Leads

3rd November 2018, Monday- Indore (M.P)- India’s leading enterprise messaging solutions provider MsgClub introduced the most effective way to generate real-time leads into your business.

Missed call service is not new in India, it is used on a wide basis from kids to elder equally. It is one of the simplest methods to capture leads from the masses only because there is a cost involved for the caller and anyone can use it as a dialing because it is the basic function of any cell phone.

Still, missed call service is speechless; one would dial your dedicated missed call number after one ring the call get disconnected from the server and the caller will get an SMS it could be a Thank you and say that our team will contact you shortly. But it becomes boring and non-interactive.

As like before, we are not satisfied with the old techniques of communication and we decided to keep working on it until it gets improved. Yes, we did that today!

You got it right. We have finally launched missed call service with a voice so that instead of just hanging up the call, our system will play a pre-recorded voice prompt like ‘’Thanks for calling, our team members will get back to you soon’’. Only they hang up the call, which acknowledges the missed call callers that their response has been saved at our system.

Missed call alert service by MsgClub can be used to run unlimited marketing campaigns. You can get real-time missed call alerts with customer’s contact details at the web-based interface. The process of missed call is very easy to follow:

1. You need to place a toll-free or 10-digit mobile number on any advertisement, email or text.

2. Once the caller sees it, they will dial your number from the mobile phone.

3. After one ring it gets disconnected and a custom auto-reply will be sent from your side.

4. Your system will save all details like location, contact number, auto-reply content, time and more as a generated lead.

5. Later, you can assign your leads to your internal team members to convert them into your customers.

At MsgClub platform, you can do the seamless integration of your software application with our missed call gateway via a robust, secure and reliable API. This HTTP API enables missed call alert solution into the software you ’re using. We provide simple integration of this lead generation solution into the Slick CRM. This feature is useful when you have to communicate with each & every caller to know his/her queries and concerns related to your products and service.

Our robust and user-friendly will save your all data into Slick CRM software from where you can manage your leads easily anytime. You can even filter out your data by industry, tag, missed call number etc.

About MsgClub:
MsgClub is one of the established SMS gateway company which is located in Indore (Madhya Pradesh). We have experienced team and developers at our company who try to introduce unique and smart solutions for their clients. Our missed call service is also helpful for businesses who want to generate more and more business leads in no-time. Contact our sales team member for more!

