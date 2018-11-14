Business

Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Villas in Greater Noida 9810047296

Godrej Golf Links are designed well to provide luxurious living to the residents on El Conquistador Golf Course. It is definitely the most peaceful community at Oro Valley with serene views of golf greens with well-appointed spacious apartments and world-class amenities. For a true golf lover, it is really a prestigious community where you can find well-appointed homes which are airy. It is located exactly in front of the golf course. You will never miss the best time where your doors open up to lush greens. Here, you can relax and unwind after a round along with two sparkling pools and take a quick drive for world-class entertainment, shopping and dining experience.

Key Features of Godrej Golf Links

• Golf theme based development stretched over 100 acres with 9-holf golf course
• Very strategic location. It is located right in the heart of well-developed region, covered by the world-class residential, recreation, and commercial development.
• Located next to Jaypee’s well-known golf course and near Pari Chowk
• It is basically a villa-based development with a smaller part with few apartments.
• The project is developed in several phases
• In phase 1, the early birds will have great benefits over others who will join the community in later stages.
• Each phase has a dedicated high-end club and one main Godrej golf links evoke clubhouse for the whole project.
• 70000 to 90000 sq. ft. clubhouse
• Aggressive pricing in initial stages
• Modern golf township
• Located around Buddha International circuit
• Located at Sector 27 in Greater Noida

Key Amenities

• Cards room, Book Reading Area
• Golf Course Practice Academy
• Classical Dance Classes Indian music
• Marble games corner
• Amphitheater
• Potters Zone and Poolside juice bar
• Snooker and Billiards, Western Music classes
• Rock climbing, badminton court, basketball court, squash court
• Table tennis, outdoor gym, aerobics classes, trampoline, cycling track
• Air hockey, cardio area, kids pool, kids open play area

The suites belong to Godrej Golf Links Noida in the proximity to Pari Chowk. It is a fully active location with proximity from Knowledge Park, SEZ, hotels, multiplexes, restaurants, big brand malls, hypermarkets, and shopping zones. It is known to have great connectivity from Delhi NCR and various major cities of UP with Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The suites are going to be the true blend of 2BHK and studio apartments for all of us to choose from. Stretched over vast acres of landscapes, the project is covered by nature and it will definitely be a sight to behold once it is launched. Godrej Golf Links Crest the Suites are aimed for homes which define world-class living without any compromise.

It is true that Greater Noida is a prominent commercial hub of NCR region and it has excellent connectivity to Delhi and other cities in North India. It has great quality infrastructure and well-planned network of expressway and flyovers connecting Delhi to Greater Noida.

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://www.godrej-property.com/godrej-golf-links-greater-noida/

