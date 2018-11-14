Business

Global Veal Meat Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: About Veal Meat

Veal meat is produced by slaughtering calves that are of less than 25 weeks.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global veal meat market to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global veal meat market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Veal Meat Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • CLAUS’ GERMAN SAUSAGE & MEATS
  • JBS
  • Mountain States
  • Strauss Brands Incorporated
  • Wilson International Frozen Foods

Market driver

  • Nutritious and good texture meat
Market challenge

  • Rise of veganism
Market trend

  • Increasing demand for grass-fed and organic veal
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

