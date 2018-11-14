Dietician Shweta Diwan shares the perfect diet plan to loose 4-5 Kg weight in 7days

Weight Loss: Here is an Indian diet plan suggested by Dietician Shweta Diwan that you could use to lose weight in a span of one week. The expert also tells us why Indian food is better, and how you could use it to lose weight, the healthy way.

If you are looking to lose weight, it is important to understand that it may not be an easy process. It needs hard work, willpower and patience to lose weight and cut down belly fat. While it may be a gradual process, some people may not have the patience to wait till long to shed some kilos; especially, when you have to attend a wedding.

Diet Plan by Shweta Diwan-

Day 1- Empty Stomach- 3-4 pepper seeds plus a glass of water

-Breakfat till 9am- Lobai chaat (1-1 ½ bowl) + tea/coffee without sugar

– Mid Morning ½ orange

– 15-20 minutes before lunch a cup of water +2-3 pinch of daalchini powder

– Lunch till 1:30- 1 -1 ½ + Salad + Green Chatni

– Evening till 5:30 – Tea /Coffee + 4-5 tsp Bhuna Chana

– Pre Dinner 6;30 to 7 pm – 4 Prunes

– Dinner 8:30- 200gram of plain squeezed dhokla + Sprouts + Salad

– Post dinner – 1 Tsp of Apple Vinegar + 1 cup of Water + Mint Leaves.

Day 2- Empty Stomach-2 tsp of Amla Water Diluted in ½ cup of warm water.

– Breakfast- 2 Rajmah Vegetable tikki baked on Non Stick with less oil + Green Chutney and Tea/Coffee (No Sugar)

– Mid Morning- Lemn water + 7 Almonds

– Lunch- 2 vegetable Moong daal cheela + green chutney + salad

– Evening- 10 Makhanas + Tea/coffee

– Pre Dineer- Vegetable soup (No Butter)

– Dinner-Rajmah Chaat + Salar

– Post Dinner-Lemon Water without sugar.

Day 3- 1 cup of water + ½ tsp of ginger juice

– Breakfast- 2-3 egg whites + Tea/Coffee+ ½ bowl of Sprouts

– Middle Morning- Lemon Water

– Pre Lunch- A cup of green coffee

– Lunch- Black Chana Chaat +150g of Chicken+ Salad

– Evening –Tea/ Coffee + 1-2 Marie Biscuits.

– Pre Dinner-4 Prunes

– Dinner- 2-3 egg whites + 1 Wheat Bread Toast + Salad

– Post Dinner- 2 tsp of Amla Juice diluted in cup of water.

Day 4- Empty Stomach-3-4 black pepper seeds plus a glass of water

– Pre Breakfast- A cup of Green Tea

– Breakfast- 1 veg sprouts cheela + Green Chutney + Tea/Coffee

– Mid Morning- Fruits

– Pre Lunch- Green Coffee

– Lunch- Multi Grain Roti+ Vegi(x Potatoes)+sprouts

– Evening-Tea/Coffee + Bhuna Chana (1 Bowl)

– Pre Dinner- 4-5 Prunes

– Dinner-Upto 200 Gram chicken + salad/soup (roasted/grilled/Baked/Steam_

– Post Dinner- 1 Tsp of Apple Citric Vinigar diluted in warm water

Day 5- Empty Stomach -2-3 tulsi leaves soaked over night with one cup of water

– Pre Breakfast- A cup of green coffee

– Breakfast- 2-4 Boiled Egg Whites + Tea/Coffee

– Mid Morning- Coconut Water + 7 Almonds

– Lunch- Sprouts + Soup + 1 Wheat Brown Bread toast

– Evening- Tea/Coffee + Bhuna Chana Chaat

– Pre Dinner- Soup

– Dinner- 180 Grams of Fish + Salad

– Post Dinner- 1 cup of water + ½ Lemmon Squeezed

Day 6- Empty Stomach- 2-3 sabut kaali mirch + Glass of Water

– Breakfast- 1 Veg Besan Cheela + Tea/Coffee + ½ orange

– Mid Morning- Lemon Water + 2 Walnuts

– Lunch – Sprouts/ Lobia Chaat + Soup + Salad

– Evening- Tea/Coffee 40 gram of paneer

– Pre Dinner- 3-4 Prunes

– Dinner- Cauliflower rice + 2-3 boiled eggs

– Post Dinner- 1 tps of Apple Citric Viniger with warm water

Day 7-Empty Stomach- 2-3 tulsi leaves soaked over night with one cup of water

– Breakfast-1 Paneer Stuff Roti + Tea Coffee

– Mid Morning- 2 Coconut Water + 2 walnuts

– Pre Lunch- A cup Green Coffee

– Lunch- 1 Veg Moong Daal Cheela +Green Chutney + Salad

– Evening- Bhuna Chana Chaat + Tea/ Coffee

– Pre Dinner- Soup

– Dinner- 180 gram chicken + Salad+ Soup

– Post Dinner- 2 tsp amla juice diluted in warm water.

By Following this diet plan Dt. Shweta Diwan Claims to loose 4-5 kg weight in one week.