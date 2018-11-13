Uprise India Has Set The Stage For International Venture

Uprise India which is the inimitable Women Entrepreneur Initiative, is all set for its forth coming International venture. Mr. Vikram Shankar, renowned writer and Director of Indian film industry has joined hands to support entrepreneurial dreams of women and will take this initiative to International level. Uprise India is all set to establish its footprint in – Moscow, New Delhi, Lucknow and rural parts of Uttarakhand respectively. The session will be based on personality development and building start-ups. Uprise India is also going to launch ‘Talk Solutions’ with an aim is to give solutions for business and career related issues to women.

Akash Shukla, Founder, Uprise India 2018 and Business Head, Circle Creation said, “I am so happy to see all the women, who have done an incredible work and achieved great heights in their respective fields. I am really thankful to Mr. Vikram Shankar who has joined hands to take this initiative to International level. Uprise India, is providing the platform for women who are trying to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Women who will enrol with the program would be getting support & guidance for making their dream career successful”.

In support of the initiative, Mr. Vikram Shankar, renowned Writer and Director of Indian film industry said, “I am honoured to be the part of Uprise India and really grateful to Mr. Akash Shukla who has given me this opportunity of making a difference in the society. Women are stepping out of their comfort zones, ready to explore new horizons and embrace new challenges. Uprise India is a unique entrepreneurial platform, which will definitely help women to make their diverse identity in the world.”

Vikram Shankar was ventured into films and associated with ASA PRODUCTIONS (Vikram Bhatt) where he did 1920 SEQUEL as Chief Assistant Director.

Uprise India will reach many other metropolitan cities to provide free consultation and guidance. It will also attract many other eminent personalities to join hands in helping women to achieve their dreams.

About Uprise India

Uprise India is an unique initiative towards encouragement, business education and empowerment for WOMEN and is officially launched for the first time in India. This initiative attracted up to 8,174,170 women viewers and overall 34,538,669 viewers through various social media platforms, YouTube channels and over 250+ business women registered themselves.