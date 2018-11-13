Lifestyle

Skagen Signatur Quartz SKW6373 Men’s Watch: A Danish Saga Untold

citizenwatchesonline1 Comment(0)

Skagen Signatur SKW6373 is a functional and handsome Gents watch. Case is made out of Stainless Steel while the dial colour is Grey. In regards to the water resistance, the watch has got a resistance up to 50 meters. It means it can be sunken in water for periods, so can be used for swimming and fishing. It is not suggested for high impact water sports. The watch is shipped with an original box and a guarantee from the manufacturer.

This 40mm Signatur watch has a sandblasted dial and three-hand movement. Hours are marked by linear and dot indexes with minutes indicated by numeric markers at each hour station. A quick-release pin construction makes it easy to interchange the leather strap with any 20mm standard strap.

This watch is perfect! It’s light-weight and looks super smart. The leather makes it look sophisticated and I really like the colour. I would say it matches the browner colour of the advertised pictures and is not as yellow when it arrives. The dial itself is elegant and clear to read. The coloured hands stand out well and really work with the watch. The grey face is different but gorgeous when paired with the tan leather and I completely love it! Overall, I am so happy with this watch. Its a great price and I honestly believe it looks more expensive than it is. 100% recommend. It made the perfect gift for anybody. It sits subtly and comfortably on his arm but gains lots of compliments. It really won the votes of its owners.

The Skagen Signatur Analog Quartz Men’s Watch has a large faced dial that makes the owner easy to read the time. The grey dial is unique in colour. The tan leather band compliments it. All in all it’s a winner in its own way among its budget demographic institution who likes Skagen as a name and for its Danish pure quality.

Bottom line: A simple and clean line Skagen Mens Watch with no hassle mechanism, which will give a smooth ride to the owner without a bother. That is what the line is all regarding. Super thin clean appearance and the ultra-sleek sophistication craft it to be a chic wear.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Get fashion bridal hair combs for you hairstyle

These bridal hair accessories square measure the newest fashion to hit the ‘bridal market’. If you wish to interrupt the monotony of bridal hairdos and do one thing new with it, these ornamental hair combs square measure the solution. These bridal hair combs(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-hair-combs-c-1_3/) square measure out there in a very sort of shapes, sizes, colors, […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR Abayas Keep Modesty and Modernity Side by Side this Winter

Combining the warm with the wonderful, SHUKR has the perfect abaya for any woman wanting to keep covered and fashion-forward this winter. SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently announced their promising winter collection. SHUKR, an Islamic company established in 2001 to provide Muslims […]
Lifestyle

Authentic NBA Canada online store promotes sale of affordable and quality jerseys

For Immediate Press Release-23rd August, Toronto, Canada-The NBA store Toronto inventories a vast collection of NBA paraphernalia, chiefly jerseys, of almost all celebrated and world-class brands. The overarching objectives of this web-oriented store are to source premium quality NBA gear of reputed brands and stock them under distinct categories including but not limited to ‘men’, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *