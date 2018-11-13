Finance

Nutrology Announces Donald McCoid as Senior VP of Distribution

West Berlin, NJ – Nutrology is proud to announce and welcome Donald McCoid as Senior Vice President of Distribution. Donald will oversee the expansion of Nutrology branded supplements into multi-channel retail distribution, management the regional sales teams and development of new product offerings.

Donald comes to Nutrology from Bio-K Plus International, a family-run biotech company based in the Cité de la Biotech in Laval, Québec. It specializes in the research, manufacturing and marketing of Bio-K+® probiotics through various retail channels. Donald brings over 10 years of management experience starting as a senior store manager at GNC before becoming regional sales manager at Fit Life Brands, then Regional Territory Manager for Bio K.

“With increasing demand for natural sports supplements in both specialty and mass market retail, Nutrology is ready poised for rapid growth in 2019.” said Scott Tull, CEO and chief information officer of Nutrology. “Our team is engineering some of the best natural pre-workouts and protein powders on the market today to help customers fuel their goals with safe and healthy supplements.”

About Nutrology

Founded in 2012, Nutrology is a clean label supplier of Cold Processed Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powders, All Natural Pre-Workout Drinks, Plant Sourced Amino Acids and other natural supplements with distribution in over 500 US retail locations and 7 countries

