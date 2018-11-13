Entertainment

ABOUT KIDZOGRAPHY
An overwhelming love for tiny tots and a passion for capturing kids at the spur of the moment gave birth to Kidzography—a labour of love in every sense. Backed by three years of unrelenting efforts, having shot with more than 500 kids, we have established ourselves as one of Mumbai’s best, professionally run, kids’ photography service.

WHY US:
Our keen aesthetic sense & attention for detail clubbed with our unwavering determination to deliver nothing but the best to you gives us an edge over that what is run of the mill. We prioritise quality and efficiency, something that is evident in our work.

WHAT WE DO:
We specialise exclusively in maternity and kids’ photography. Our shoots are known to be thoroughly professional and they take anything between 2-3 hours.

