Entertainment

LAUNCH OF DABBOO MALIK’S SONG RECREATED VERSION “TUM PUKAAR LO”

Comment(0)

LAUNCH OF DABBOO MALIK’S SONG RECREATED VERSION “TUM PUKAAR LO”

Legend Dabboo Malik to launch of Tum Pukaar Lo
Song dedicated to his favourite composer singer Hemant kumar and his favourite lyrics writers Gulzar and Kaifi Azmi
“Tum Pukaar Lo” to be released under the banner of prestigious banner of MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh.

12th November in Mumbai- Leading light of the legends Hemant kumar, Gulzar and Kaifi Azmi, Dabboo Malik will mesmerize the audience with his silken voice.
This modern romantic emotional song by Dabbo Malik is dedicated to the legends. This video will make you travel back in the retro time.

“Tum Pukaar Lo” will be high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. Come be a part of his musical journey where he will sing live & make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.

Daboo Malik says “The song is a blend of melody and romance. The music of the song assails your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. Looking forward to the response from the audiences”

MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh mentions” His music assails your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. MS Music & Sound takes pride to launch new singles in the market to keep up with the music scenes prevailing in the country. MS Music & Sound aims to provide the best to the audience by giving them musical pleasures”

Song- Tum Pukaar Lo, Sung & Compose by- Daboo Malik ‘ Song Written by-Director – Roshaan Garry, Present – MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh.

Also Read
Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Jaya Bachchan visited art exhibition Shrines by Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya today in New Delhi

Shrine, a solo exhibition of unique art furniture and paintings conceptualized, designed and painted by Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya. Just as evolved humans are imagined to have an invisible halo beyond their physical bodies; Sanjay Bhattacharyya believes that holy places to wear their aura beyond their stone and mortar. This takes their noble silhouettes up into […]
Entertainment

Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey! Ever imagined the pair?

The most awaited movie of the year “The Journey Of Karma”, the trailer of the movie is finally here, and is sizzling the digital media! That’s right! Who would have ever imagined the great villain “Shakti Kapoor” and the sexy “Poonam Pandey” in one frame? This movie promises you all the masala, hotness and spice […]
Entertainment

QuickRebates Launches The Tax Advice Premium Platform

editor

London, United Kingdom – 1 November 2017 – QR have been in the accounting business for over a decade and have ample experience on how to act more efficiently on the topic of asset management. The UTR number is required in order to take the first step but there is a lot of information to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *