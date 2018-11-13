Lifestyle

INTERNATIONAL APPAREL & TEXTILE FAIR 2018

Comment(0)

Eastman gears up for a vibrant apparel showcase

One of the leading textile and garment giants Eastman exports is gearing up for yet another vibrant showcase of the latest trends, technologies and materials in the International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) which is slated to be held at the World Trade Centre- U.A.E (Dubai) on 12,13 and14th of November 2018.
Unlike any other city where fashion is displayed, Dubai is lavish with its magnificence. Fashion in Dubai is a reflection of many cultures with a wonderful array of styles and the IATF is no different, with Exhibitors from Europe, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, and various highly renowned manufacturing countries across the globe gearing up to put their best foot forward.
IATF is the continent’s largest specialized exhibition that attracts world’s leading apparel and textile buyers, fashion wear manufacturers, and service providers. Various conferences on colour, textures and fabric as well as fashion shows highlighting new trends and merchandising will also take place at the show.
This niche event will showcase the high quality of the exhibiting companies, with their outstanding style and service.
“With 8 successful editions, IATF has become the most qualified international exhibition of accessories, components, synthetics for footwear, leather goods, garments and home textiles” says Mr. N Chandran the chairman and managing director of Eastman exports.
Eastman has been characterized by its constant leadership in quality and style innovation, which makes it indispensable to the apparel demand worldwide.
If you want to visit Eastman’s booth to experience their latest products and know the updated manufacturing information you can find them at Booth H13.
The International Textile Fair is an exclusive trade only event that will showcase pre-collection spring/ summer 2018 and Autumn Winter highlights. The core of the exhibition are its Trend Areas, displaying the most innovative samples provided by the exhibitors: leathers, accessories and fabrics. IATF is one of the Middle East’s most exclusive platforms, allowing exhibitors to expand their market coverage and business.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Which kind of hair accessory match to your hairstyle,Here have more details for your reference.

If you are a woman who likes to wear her hair tied most of the time, you can get some amazing hair clips. There are clips today for all occasions. While simple black, brown or silver ones look stellar on office wear, there are also some dressier ones for special occasions like weddings and formal […]
Lifestyle

Guide you how to buy bridal hair accessory

If the wedding is formal, you should buy cathedral style veils. Fingertip veils are also good choices as they match many wedding gown styles. Designers are always coming out with new designs, so be on the lookout. Just make sure the style matches the motif of your wedding. Bridal hair Combs(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-hair-combs-c-1_3/) and Pins If you’re […]
Lifestyle

some suggestion should to know before buying wedding tiara

When we think “tiara,” most of us picture the princess type-peaked in the center like royalty. There are other shapes as well, however. Those shaped like a headband or symmetrical arch. let you know about a few different styles. They are chosen because they are very popular among brides. Here are some of those examples. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *