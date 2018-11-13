Tech

HashRoot Achieves AWS Standard APN Consulting Partner Accreditation

Comment(0)

HashRoot, a preferred cloud managed service provider specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service has achieved Standard Tier Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

HashRoot has attained the AWS Standard Consulting Partner status through the demonstration of its technical proficiency, potentials, and engagement in the AWS ecosystem. As an APN standard consulting partner, they assist customers to successfully design, architect, build, execute migrations, secure workloads and manage cloud solutions built on AWS.

Anees T, CEO at HashRoot said “We are delighted to have achieved Standard APN Consulting Partner status. This definitely strengthens our AWS offerings to offer a continuum of flexible and highly scalable cloud solutions for our clients and by increasing their business insights, agility and security.”

About AWS Partner Network

APN, the global partner program for AWS empowers APN Partners to put up successful AWS-based business solutions. It is a very powerful platform that offers business and technical support to transform business services on AWS.

About HashRoot

HashRoot is specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service, NOC, Data Analytics, Cloud Managed Services/Deployments, Containerization, IOT Engineering, IT Automation/DevOps and State of Art Security Operations Center around the globe. They provide technical support and server management services in the name and style – ServerAdminz.

Also Read
Tech

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore inaugurates Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng as 27th President

25 May 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Release The Institution of Engineers, Singapore inaugurates Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng as 27th President IES to drive engineering excellence beyond built environment and recognise wide-ranging skillsets to meet Singapore’s evolving needs The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) will inaugurate Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng of the National Research Foundation […]
Tech

Optus 4G WiFi Modem 800S VS Huawei E5786

Optus is one of the important network providers in Australia and provides LTE networks in LTE Band 3, 7, 28 and 40. It has introduced the Huawei E5786 4G Mobile hotspots to its product range and now the new product Netgear Aircard 800s available for contract. For those people who are interested in the two […]
Tech

Cloud Migration Services Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Research Report – By Services (Managed Services), Deployment (Public, Private), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Applications (Infrastructure Management), Industries (Government) – Forecast Till 2023 The global cloud migration services market is booming with the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud services among large enterprises. The factors that are boosting the growth […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *