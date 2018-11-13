Uncategorized

Global Lecithin Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Lecithin is type of substance which is obtained from many commercial sources like egg yolks, soybeans, sunflower etc. Lecithin has application in different industries which includes food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Lecithin is generally used because of its unique characteristics like smoothening textures of food, for dissolving powders, to repel the sticky material, for homogenizing mixtures in liquid and also it is used as an emulsifier and stabilizing agent. North America and Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer of lecithin in the world. Globally, organic and Non-GMO lecithin are in demand.

Lecithin Market: Market Segmentation

Market of lecithin is segmented on the basis of by types, form, grade and by application. On the basis of by types, it is segmented as unrefined lecithin, refined lecithin and chemically modified lecithin. Difference between unrefined or natural lecithin is that, unrefined lecithin is extracted from the oil seeds such as soybeans, sunflower etc. and refined lecithin is unified with phospholipids, alcohol etc. On the other side, chemically modified lecithin is modified through chemical treatments. Lecithin market is segmented on the basis of forms such as liquid and powder & granule. Liquid lecithin is used in majorly in bakery & confectionery & industrial applications. Whereas powder lecithin is used in instant dry mixes, beverage premixes, etc.

Lecithin market is segmented on the basis of grade such as food grade, feed grade and pharma grade. Pharma grade lecithin is used because of its functional, nutritional and therapeutic properties. Another segment is on the basis of application of lecithin which includes food and beverage, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic, animal feed and for industrial purpose. Further the market of food and beverage is segmented into sub-segment. It is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, meat & seafood and dairy products.

Lecithin Market: Growth Drivers

Major drivers which influence the demand of lecithin is from the food manufacturing industry as it is used as food additive and where it has usage in form of natural emulsifier, lubricant stabilizer, realizing agent and for many other purposes. On the other side, lecithin is also trending its demands from the pharmaceutical manufacturers as they use this product for treatments related to neurological conditions, liver and cholesterol effects and for cardiovascular diseases. Increasing health awareness among consumers has also leads to increase in demand of pharmaceutical as one of the product which is also used for preventive purpose as it helps in treatment of for diseases related to neurological disorder, liver, cholesterol level and also used as a therapeutic purpose.

Some of the major players which are operating the business in lecithin market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, “Sodrugestvo” Group of Companies, Cargill Incorporated, Thew Arnott Group, AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Swanson Health Products, NOW Foods, Lipoid GmbH, Lucas Meyer GMBH, DuPont and Bunge Limited.

Uncategorized

