Dr.Venu – Best Ayurvedic Doctor in Kerala, India

Ayurvedic Specialist Dr. Venu – recognized as the best ayurvedic doctor in India – belongs to Shiva Ayurveda family in Trivandrum. Dr venu has evolved his own style of treatment combining Ayurveda, Yoga, Marma and Energy Therapy. The treatment methods and healing practices followed by Dr. Venu is centuries old. Over the years, her has further refined his procedures by combining potent elements from the various great healing traditions of the world as well as newer concepts and approaches in the field of modern medicine.
Also Read
Global Surgical Apparel Market Analysis, Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2023
Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Surgical Apparel Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. Summary The global Surgical Apparel Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Surgical Apparel Market […]
Aquafeed Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Aquafeed is a compounded feed prepared by mixing of various raw materials with additives, which are administered to various aquatic species such as crustaceans, fish, and mollusks for aquatic species growth. Aquafeed is commonly used in the aquaculture sector and prepared according to the specific requirements of the age and species of animals. Aquafeed is […]
Biotechnology Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025
According to a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global biotechnology market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.60% during the period between 2012 and 2017. The report, titled “Global Biotechnology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2010 – 2017”, projects the global biotechnology market to […]