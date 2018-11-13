Chest Drainage Catheters Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2018 To 2026

Chest drainage catheter, also known as thoracic catheter, pleural drainage catheter, or chest tube, is a sterile tube that includes a number of drainage holes which is inserted into the pleural cavity. Chest drainage catheter placement or chest tube thoracostomy is a minimally invasive procedure performed to drain air, fluid, or blood from the thoracic cavity to prevent lungs from collapsing. Chest drainage procedures are considered to be minimally invasive and employ the percutaneous (Seldinger) placement technique. Minimally invasive procedures use advance technology to reach internal organs through small incisions that causes small incisions, decreased pain, and shorter hospital stay, low risk of infection, less scarring, quicker recovery time, and reduced blood loss compared to traditional surgeries. Chest drainage catheter is primarily used in pulmonology and thoracic surgery procedures. Large number of international as well as local players operate in the global chest drainage catheters market. The market is fragmented, with intense competition between international players and local players. This leads to availability of quality products at competitive prices.

Increase in burden of spontaneous pneumothorax across the globe and rise in number of thoracic & cardiovascular surgical procedures drive the global chest drainage catheters market. Spontaneous pneumothorax is a major health problem across the globe. It is caused due to the air in the chest cavity which can resolve itself; however, most often it requires hospital admission and urgent medical care. In a military warfare setting, around 13% to 15% of penetrating wounds related to the thoracic cavity, which account for around 30% combat deaths, require thoracic intervention, including a thoracic catheter. Additionally, incidence of spontaneous pneumothorax is increasing gradually across the world. Based on various research studies, an estimated 2 million spontaneous pneumothorax occur globally each year. Demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures such as pulmonology & thoracic surgery is increasing globally as well as in emerging countries. Technological advancements have encouraged physicians to shift from conventional surgery to minimally-invasive treatment. This is likely to create a significant opportunity in the global chest drainage catheters market.

The global chest drainage catheters market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into cardiac surgery, general intensive care & emergency medicine, pulmonology & thoracic surgery, infectious disease, oncology & pain management, and military/damage control/disaster medicine. Based on end-user, the global chest drainage catheters market can be segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulance services, outpatient care or urgent care, ambulatory surgery centers, and military surgeons.

Geographically, the global chest drainage catheters market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global chest drainage catheters market due to high awareness among people and rapidly increasing demand for cardiac surgery and thoracic surgery procedures. The U.S. is a major market for chest drainage catheters, with high adoption rate of these products. North America accounted for substantially large share of the global chest drainage catheters market, followed by Europe. Increased demand of chest drainage catheter products from in European developed countries such as U.K., Germany and France. Increase in demand for chest drainage catheter products in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the chest drainage catheters market in Asia Pacific. However, affordability and lack of availability of innovative chest drainage catheter products restrain the chest drainage catheters market in developing and undeveloped regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America. However, the market in these regions is expected to witness moderate growth, with contribution from developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa. Evolving medical structure and increase in awareness about surgical procedures in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are projected to drive the chest drainage catheters market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global chest drainage catheters market include Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Vygon S.A., Cook Group Incorporated (parent of Cook Medical), C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Smiths Medical.

