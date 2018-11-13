Autonomous Vehicles To Increase Efficiency In The Graphite Mining Industry!

Companies involved in graphite mining are increasingly using autonomous vehicles to increase productivity, reduce cost and increase safety. Autonomous vehicles increase efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and eliminate mistakes by improving the accuracy and repeatability. For instance, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, and Fortescue Metals Group are deploying autonomous vehicles in their operations, using driverless trucks to haul ore.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GRAPHITE MINING MARKET AT $1.4 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little more than one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Internet of Things technology gives miners greater insights on the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the graphite mining machinery drives predictive maintenance that in turn reduces the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of graphite mining companies. IoT technology gives realistic insights on machine wear and tear rates that enable miners to plan maintenance schedule accordingly.

Graphite India was the largest company in the global graphite mining market, with revenues of $189 million in 2017. As a part of its growth strategy, the corporate philosophy of the company lays accent on the ethos of quality across all its functions which has culminated to an enviable track record of product and service alike.

Graphite mining includes mining of graphite and its compounds that are used in refractory materials, chemical industries, nuclear industries, electrical applications, and mechanical applications. Graphite is one of three forms of crystalline carbon; the other two are diamond and fullerenes. Graphite occurs naturally in metamorphic rocks such as marble, schist, and gneiss.

