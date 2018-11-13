Business

Atexsports Kinesiology of Uncut and Precut Paper box of Tape Roll in Sports Tex korea

Comment(0)

ATEX is the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over 15 years of experience. We export premium quality Private-Labeled tapes to over 30 countries worldwide. ATEX is committed to always delivering the best quality products. We believe that delivering quality and customer satisfaction is the sole reason we are the leading manufacture in Korea. We always reinvent 30% of our profits towards researching ways of improving our products quality and performance. We have a research department testing new technologies.
Atex Co. Ltd is the original and the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over two decade of manufacturing experience. We export premium quality Private Label (OEM) kinesiology tapes to over 30 countries worldwide and our OEM customers combined lead the majority market share of this industry.
ST U350 – Uncut/Paper Box
• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Purple, Yellow and design patterns.
Description
Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.
All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant(You can sweat, shower or swim with it), Pain relief tape Korea and can last up to 5 days if properly used.
Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan.
ST P350 – Precut/Paper Box
• Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)
• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane
• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige
When properly applied, it will lift the skin to create increased circulation of blood, lymph, and tissue fluids which results in faster relief of muscle and joint pain. Thus, results in faster recovery from the overall injury, giving support and stability to your joints and muscles without affecting circulation and range of motion. Atex Kinesiology tape Korea
It is designed to mimic the human skin in both thickness and elasticity to allow a wide range of mobility and flexibility without restricting your body movements. Both medical and sport professionals use SportsTex tape for therapeutic purposes to treat and prevent musculoskeletal and sports injuries and any inflammatory conditions.

Also Read
Business

Class 1E Nuclear Power Plant Instrumentation Cables Market Key Players, CAGR(3.64%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Class 1E Nuclear Power Plant Instrumentation Cables Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Class 1E Nuclear Power Plant Instrumentation Cables industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, […]
Business

Irrigation Controllers Market Report 2018 – Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Rachio, Weathermatic

Irrigation controllers have been accessible in the form of electromechanical and mechanical irrigation controls. It is an important means to apply water in the required quantity, at the right time to bear agricultural production and to attain the high levels of efficiency in water, energy & chemical uses. The benefit of these technologies remains long-term […]
Business

What Tends to make a fantastic Personal Injury Lawyer?

We all get injured in life, but the majority of these incidents are self-inflicting and not as well extreme. Nonetheless, when a second celebration is involved and also the outcome is catastrophic, a require to get a fantastic Personal Injury Lawyer is produced. Most of these injuries are brought on by accidents major to permanent […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *