Wireless Connectivity Market Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Global Wireless Connectivity Market – Overview

Connectivity to devices as well as to networks has increasingly become wireless. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports related to the semiconductors and electronics sector among others recently published a report on this industry. The market on a global level is anticipated to expand to USD 30.4 Billion by the year 2022 while expanding at a projected CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period.

Increasing number of hand held devices and wireless devices have intensified the rate of development of this sector. The upgradation of networks have been instrumental in the development of the market to a certain extent. Advent of IoT has also acted as an important motivator for the expansion of the market. Upswing in the usage of smartphone devices relying on wireless connectivity have additionallys improved the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Wireless connectivity market are – Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated. (U.S.), Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. (U.S.), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bernafon Canada Ltd. (Canada), Intel Corporation. (U.S.) and MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Segments:

The Global Wireless Connectivity Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, deployment and applications. Technology comprises of Bluetooth, WI-Fi, GPS, ultra wide band, cellular and others. Deployment includes control devices, gateways, cloud and others. Applications include healthcare, public safety, wearable devices, energy, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Global Competitive Analysis

The contenders in the industry are aiming to grow their market portion to a by the usage of major assets to enable growth transformations which will be good for the long run transformation of the sector. The outlook for growth in the market has a high level of potential. This approach is encouraging for the volume driven growth of the sector. The industry is maintaining the growth potential of the market through continuous ongoing course advances and supporting financial flexibility to spend in the finest strategies when they arise. Varied products will increase the demand levels of the industry which will lead to speedy growth in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of wireless connectivity, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud start-ups in the region which is followed by the Europe and Asia pacific. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow due to the increase in investments in the internet of things in the various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation among others. Increase in the number of mobile user and of numerous wearable devices will expected to contribute for the growth of the wireless connectivity market.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the wireless connectivity market and the internet connections.

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Software providers

Component providers

Manufacturers of electronic devices

Investors

Industrial end users

Research institutes

