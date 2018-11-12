Business

Waste Recovery & Recycling Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report 2018

Comment(0)

This report focuses on the global Waste Recovery & Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Recovery & Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling).

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-waste-recovery-and-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

In 2017, the global Waste Recovery & Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Covanta
  • Suez
  • Wheelabrator
  • Veolia
  • China Everbright
  • A2A
  • EEW Efw
  • CA Tokyo 23
  • Attero
  • TIRU
  • MVV Energie
  • NEAS
  • Viridor
  • AEB Amsterdam
  • AVR
  • Tianjin Teda
  • City of Kobe
  • Shenzhen Energy
  • Grandblue
  • Osaka City Hall
  • MCC
  • American Ecology Corporation

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-waste-recovery-and-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Other

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Enterprise
  • Government & NGO
  • Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waste Recovery & Recycling are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

Also Read
Business

Oil and Gas Pipeline Corrosion Prevention Market Increasing demand with leading players to | 2024

The vast rise in population and industrial activities in the past few years, especially across developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil, have led to a significant rise in demand for energy. This factor has had a significant positive impact on oil and gas exploration and production activities globally, while also substantially increasing […]
Business

Monoethylene Glycol Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Monoethylene Glycol Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Monoethylene Glycol. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report […]
Business

Power Rental Market Forecast to 2019 by Key Manufacturers, Growth and Demand

The featured report from Transparency Market Research, titled “Power Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2019”, offers a 360-degree view of the market. According to this report, the global power rental market will soar at a 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. In […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *