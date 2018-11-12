Uncategorized

Tenon Group’s CSR efforts continue

Tenon Group, the leading integrated Security and Facility Management corporate unveiled the new educational infrastructure at Rajkiya Uchch Vidyalaya, Jhajjar, Haryana with the objective of providing quality education to underprivileged children. They also inaugurated their Primary Health Care Unit, which will have a Doctor, Paramedic with a 24 hours Ambulance.
After adopting the school in 2015, Tenon Group, as part of the new infrastructure raised a new floor with 3 new state of the art classrooms and one spacious library at the Government school building. The school is now also equipped with complete interior, to encourage optimum environment for learning. Additionally, to take care of the students and staff, a primary healthcare unit with a doctor, paramedic is also set up at the school with support of the mobile ambulance.

Speaking on the occasion, Major Manjit Rajain, Founder & Group Chairman, Tenon Group said, “With our sustained efforts in a phased manner by investing in the educational, medical and sanitation infrastructure we are able to create an ideal model school for deserving children. We are humbled by our contribution to create an ideal study environment for the young generation and will remain committed. Nothing will make us happier than to see these students being educated and become well-respected individuals in the society.”

Over the past three years, Tenon Group in India has been focussing on providing means for quality education among school going under privileged children. The company’s ongoing initiative aligns with ‘Saksham Haryana’, the state government’s drive to raise quality of education’ in the state. The state government’s objective is to achieve 80 percent grade level competencies in schools and provide two lakh employment opportunities over the next few years to the youth in the state echoes completely with Tenon Group’s vision of sustainable development of society.

