Tenon Group announces new office space in Gurgaon

Tenon Group, a trusted source known for providing the best in class security and facility management services around the world, has strengthened its commitment to offering world-class security & facility management (FM) services and job opportunities with the opening of an expanded corporate office in Gurgaon. The strong demand for security and facility management by large corporations and retail establishments across the country is driving the expansion of the Indian security and FM services industry, one of the country’s fastest growing. The new corporate office reflects Group’s global vision and strategy to align and synergise their various business verticals present across geographies and help to expand the company’s organic and strategic growth. Tenon Group has a significant presence in India with more than 70 offices in 200 cities, the company plans to hire additional employees in India as the company continues to grow internationally.

Located at the heart of Gurgaon at Udyog Vihar, the expanded office will house the corporate divisions of Group’s three sub-brands – Peregrine, Tenon FM and Soteria and play an integral part in company’s industry-leading growth. Spread over 38,000 square feet, the latest state of the art office facility will serve as a natural collaboration centre for more than 145 employees and will provide ease of access to its customers. It will provide team members with first-class accommodations, as well as provide ample room for the Tenon team to grow to meet demand for the company’s technical talent. The architecturally modern 5 floors building has 14 conference rooms, fully functional cafeteria and a multi-functional gym and it reflects values and essence of the brand. It features a modern work environment designed on the tenets of open culture and team work. Commenting on the occasion, Maj Manjit Rajain, Group Chairman said, “Workplaces reflect the values at the core of a company. It is a proud moment for the company as we further our endeavour to provide relentless services to our loyal customers. The new office resonates with our global presence and helps us to take the legacy forward. The essence of this office has been specially crafted to provide a more spacious, transparent and personalized environment to its employees and customers.” In the past three years, Tenon Group has significantly expanded its global footprint and is present in a leadership position in India, the UK and Singapore, according to a company statement here on Monday

