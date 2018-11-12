Entertainment

“Television Actor Sachin Parikh Celebrates Diwali this time In An Eco Friendly Way”

Sachin Parikh who has acted in many television shows is also a theater artist and now a producer too for theater shows. He has done serials like Na bole yum na Maine kuch kaha” , Tarah Mehta ka olta Chashma and many more..
Celebrating Diwali this time in an eco friendly way.

Sachin says, Smoke of the crackers closes the pores and makes it difficult for strays to breathe. Let’s make peace for the stray animals and let’s keep this time noiseless for the strays.
Let’s decide not to burn crackers, and celebrate the festival holistically and beautifully. Just like how we celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav, we can celebrate eco friendly Diwali by lighting just diyas, candles, painting a rangoli and ,be very organic about it.
Keeping it simple with Lighting just a phuljadi I feel is a great thing.So every year I love to celebrate Diwali in an eco friendly way and this year is also pretty much same the eco friendly Diwali.”

