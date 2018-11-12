Business

Surgical Equipment Global Market Trends and Developments – TBRC

Surgical Equipment Global Market Size:

The global surgical equipment market was valued at around $10 billion in 2017. North America was the largest region in the surgical equipment market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. The USA was the largest country in the surgical equipment market in 2017, accounting for around 23% market share.

Surgical Equipment Global Market Overview:

Robot-assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform complex operations with high precision, flexibility and control. Robotic surgical systems are commonly used for minimally invasive surgery which needs to be through tiny incisions. Surgeons use computer controls to operate the robotic equipment which does not require the physical presence of the surgeon in the operating room. Recent advances in robotics are enabling surgeons to perform two different surgical procedures simultaneously. For instance, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Da Vinci dual console system, enables surgeons from different specialties to work together on the same patient. For example, a patient undergoing both a gynecological and a urological procedure can be robotically operated on at the same time, allowing both surgeons to work together and reducing the risks of complications for a patient.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, modern ultrasonic surgical devices are multifunctional instruments capable of performing tissue plane dissection, coagulation, and transection during laparoscopic or open surgical procedures. Next generation ultrasonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology. An advanced ultrasonic algorithm actively monitors the condition of the tissue within the jaws of the device and allows the system to intelligently sense and respond to changes in patient’s tissue conditions. The system modulates energy delivery based on tissue thickness and tissue type to optimize vessel sealing and provide for secure and reliable large vessel sealing. Ethicon’s Harmonic devices features adaptive tissue technology.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was the largest player in the market. Johnson & Johnson’s growth strategy is to improve revenues from the surgical devices division by investing in research centres and laboratories. The company’s new initiatives like J&J innovation centres and JLABS are expected to help the company in developing new products and boosting revenues. The company is also looking at expanding in China and other emerging markets.

The surgical equipment market manufactures tools used by surgeons for cutting, dissecting, grasping, holding, retracting and suturing. Surgical equipment includes graspers, clamps, retractors, distractors, mechanical clutters, and suction tips and tubes.

