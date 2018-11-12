The Maxfort school in Delhi has selected a different topic based approach for its School Almanac.
Also Read
Get Best Bachelor’s IT Degree Online Australia
Pursuing a bachelor’s IT degree online is a great option for students who need to attend classes on their own time, are working or are older students with some of their bachelor’s degree already completed, or are simply not interested in more traditional campus life. Many students live far away from a university campus or […]
UPES pioneers an immersive and experiential admission counselling for engineering aspirants
New Delhi, 28 May, 2018: UPES, a leading multi-disciplinary, specialization focused private University, is changing the paradigm in higher education by introducing a refreshing touch to the otherwise transactional and stressful admission counselling process. The University is pioneering an immersive and tech-driven counselling experience for thousands of students who will appear for UPES B.Tech counselling […]
Magma to offer Scholarships to Meritorious Students from underprivileged families
~Invites applications from students for under-graduate courses in reputed colleges~ Pune , Magma Fincorp Ltd., has announced M Scholar, a well-recognized scholarship programme for meritorious students from underprivileged families. During the past three years, Magma had awarded scholarships to 200 students. India is a young country aspiring to grow. While the primary and upper primary […]