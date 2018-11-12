Business

Revanta MultiState CGHS and Revanta Smart Residency in L Zone Dwarka

A large portion of the middle-class Muslim population finds it difficult to find a modern and luxurious house suiting their needs. To address this issue and to contribute to the cultural development of our great nation we are developing Revanta shah-ne-eram. Located in L zone Dwarka, this project is inspired by traditional Delhi culture and all the modern facilities required by a middle-class Indian family is being provided. The low cost and the development this area will experience in the very near future this project is also perfect for investment.
Another major, one of a kind and unique project by Revanta group approved under land pooling policy is Officers Boulevard. It is also planned by keeping a certain section of the population in mind, the government officers; this project has all the facility which the government officers and their family might need. Further, the opportunity of living among other government officers and in a relaxed environment makes this a heavenly experience, which you should not miss at all. Facilities like healthcare, education, and sports make this a perfect opportunity for you to grab.
Another project focussing on the needs of the middle class is Revanta Smart Residency, located in the area of Dwarka smart city this project has much more than the bare basic facilities required by a middle-class family. High-frequency transport facility, internet facility, water and electricity supply 24*7 and other states of the art facility makes this project one of the best. The pricing of the houses also makes it one of the most affordable projects in this area. This project has utilized some the most modern technology and security tools keeping in mind the requirements of the families that will be living here.
These projects quite clearly established how much Revanta group focuses on different and unique needs of its customers. This group is one the very few among the country who develops its project to completely fulfil the requirements of the people that will be living in their projects.

Media Contact

Web : www.revantasmultistatecghs.com

E-mail : revantasmultistatescghs@gmail.com

Call@ : +91-8010-507-507

