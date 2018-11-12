Environment

OH-Based Sustainability Consulting Firm Launches With Mission To Help Organizations Conserve Energy

COLUMBUS, OH, November 12th – While founded in 1999 to educate organizations on how to reinvest capital, as of 2011 Carmon Enterprises has pivoted their focus towards the sustainability market. The firm now guides companies in the U.S. on how to properly conserve energy; namely Solar, Water & Electric.

Founder and CEO Patricia Carmon attended the New York Institute of Technology from 2013 to 2016; graduating with a M.S. in Energy Management and Systems Technology. She is currently a PhD candidate at Ohio State University in Environmental Science with a focus on water sustainability.

With their rebranded mission, Carmon Enterprises’ goal is to address the needs of the more than 27.9 million small businesses and 16,900 companies which exist in the U.S.; largely without internal protocols for energy management.

About Patricia Carmon:

Patricia Carmon is a PhD candidate in Environmental Science at Ohio State University, where she focuses on water sustainability. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, she received her B.A. from the College of Saint Rose (Business Administration) and M.S. from the New York Institute of Technology (Energy Management); gaining experience in topics as far ranging as Business Policies & Strategies, Accounting, Auditing and as a Research Assistant collecting and scoring data which tested average competency levels of college students at SUNY Albany.

As a Masters student, she wrote a thesis on water usage and conservation. However, while she focused on statistics geared towards countries with the best drinking water systems, she is now focusing on countries who lack water both in quality and quantity, for both household and agricultural purposes.

She is currently working on her dissertation, which is based on countries with the least sustainable water supplies.

Contact: Patricia Carmon
Email: pcarmon@nyit.edu
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patricia-carmon/

