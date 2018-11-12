Environment

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurates Bio Gas plant

Mercure Hyderabad KCP inaugurated a Bio Gas plant on the hotel premises to produce renewable and clean energy for internal consumption including day-to day activities.This initiative is a part of Planet 21, AccorHotels’ sustainable development program, which aims to provide a positive hospitality experience.

This initiative will serve as a waste management practice by utilising all relevant waste materials to produce gas. The bio fuel will be supplied to the kitchen for daily use and will convert 18 tons of waste to 693 kgs of renewable energy per year. The plant will also offer significant savings in comparison to use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said “At Mercure Hyderabad KCP we are committed towards sustainable growth and use of renewable energy. We as an organisation have always stood for driving purposeful change and this initiative is a step to save our environment and become energy efficient. With the installation of Bio Gasplant,we will reduce our dependence on LPG and switch to green energy sources.”

