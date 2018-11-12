Business

L.A. Translation: Your Language Expert is Here to Help You

English to German Translation Services, interpreter over the phone
“Don’t let foreign language throw a hurdle to your progress, connect with a professional translator and get the solution.”

L.A Translation and Interpretation Inc., has been emerged as a trusted translation service provider since 2003. The agency is offering an impeccable translation solution to its local and global clients. Supported by the team of 4,000 translators and interpreters all over the world, we have resources who can easily manage specialize demands. We have a team of experts who are rendering their services as, Ph.D.’s, college professors, attorneys, patent attorneys, engineers, and certified translators. The agency strives to deliver flawless professional service to its clients. We have emerged as one of the most referred translation service providers. We can take work of almost any language; we have worked on more than 100 languages. No matter how big or small the project is our dedicated team is there to complete the task within a specified time frame. Trust our high quality, reliable translators and interpreter for the commercial and individual projects. Feel free to get in touch with us for English to German Translation Services, or interpreter over the phone service.

Choose us as our language partner in this globally connected world and break the barrier of language with LA translator and interpreter. To deliver the flawless quality we build a team of native transports. They assure better quality and timely delivery of the projects. We ensure that the customer gets the higher return on their investment.

L.A. Translation and Interpretation, Inc. are associated with the school and providing training to future translators and interpreters. This helps them in maintaining a team of qualified language experts. We provide an MA in Translation and Interpretation in Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish, and many of our graduates became certified by the State of California and work with us.
Request a quote online, browse the website or drop a mail and learn more about our services.

Contacts

Business Name /Contact Person: LA Translation and Interpretation, Inc.
Country/Region: USA
Street Address: 2975 Wilshire Blvd. #640
City: Los Angeles
State: CA
Postal Code: 90010
Phone No: +1 (213) 385 – 7781
FAX: (213) 385 – 7784
E-mail: info@latranslation.com
Website: https://www.latranslation.com/

