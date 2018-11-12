Entertainment

Get ready to go on a Royal Journey with FYI TV18’s ‘Royal India with Samira’

Comment(0)

New Delhi, 6th November 2018

Ever wondered what Maharaja’s at their Royal palaces eat for their dinner? From understanding what all goes into the making of a royal meal to stealing some royal recipes, Samira is all set to take you for a Rich Food adventure.

FYI TV18 brings to you, their all new series, ‘Royal India with Samira’ premiering on, November 8th, every Thursday and Friday, 9:30 PM

Samira Nanda a New York celebrity chef, embarks on a journey to discovers the origins of the Royal Indian cuisine. She finds exclusive access to the Royal palaces convinces chefs to part with their secrets while cooking with them and gives you a peek in to India’s rich royal culinary heritage.

Samira’s passion for food and cooking stems from watching three generations of women in her family cook the best Indian food, with a health conscious element.

In this series “Royal India With Samira” she travels to fabulous palaces, meets Kings and Princesses, and cooks with Royal chefs to bring you their favourite dishes.

Also Read
Entertainment

The Home Care Bible Now Available for Entrepreneurs Starting Their Own Senior Care Business

Founder of A Better Solution Home Care Nursing, Inc., Shares Tips and Techniques for Operating a Successful Home Health Care Operation. San Diego, CA, USA — The Home Care Bible is now available for entrepreneurs seeking to launch a successful business offering home care services to seniors. Written by Lia Smith-Pratt (http://liasmith.net), CEO of A […]
Entertainment

Civic Center readies for the 93rd Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair

editor

While the online countdown clock ticks down the days and hours until opening day, the monumental setup is already underway at the Lee Civic Center and Fairgrounds for the 93rd Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair, to be held Feb. 23 – March 5. Tickets are now on sale at swflcfair.com/tickets, along with the always […]
Entertainment

Taking a trip down food lane with actor Abhishek Kapur, table tennis player Manika Batra and singer Neha Kakkar

There is no sincere love than the love for food. Isn’t it? And Delhi is everyone’s favorite food destination. Sharing their love for the Capital City and talking about #FlirtWithYourCity, these Delhi-based celebrities talk about the tasty treats that leave them spellbound. Cricketer turned actor Abhishek Kapur shares that he is a big time foodie, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *