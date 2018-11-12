Tech

Future Electronics and Cypress to Host Free PSoC 6 MCU Workshop in St. Petersburg, Florida

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 12, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Cypress, a leader in advanced embedded system solutions, will host a free workshop introducing BLE system design with PSoC 6 MCUs on November 14, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

By the year 2020, 30 billion IoT devices will exist in the world with connectivity to the internet and to each other, with needs for extended battery life, differentiating features, and security to protect against cyber threats.

Cypress’ new PSoC 6 MCU is purpose-built for the IoT, and delivers industry-leading ultra-low-power, flexibility and built-in security required by today’s IoT applications. It integrates a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M architecture, analog and digital software-defined peripherals, connectivity options and hardware based security features, all in one chip.

By the end of this hands-on workshop, participants will understand Cypress’ one-chip BLE solution with PSoC 6 MCUs, including the PSoC 6 BLE architecture. They will also learn how to use Cypress’ BLE solutions and development environment to implement BLE connections with PSoC 6, as well as one-chip, sensor-based system designs with BLE connectivity for the IoT.

Participants should bring their Windows-based laptop with at least 2 free USB ports, and should preinstall PSoC Creator 4.2 Beta before the workshop. Participants will receive a free PSoC 6 BLE Pioneer Kit at the workshop.

Click here https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/cypress-free-handson-training-workshop-psoc-6/ to register for the PSoC 6 MCU workshop. For more information about Cypress products, and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

Super capacitor Market to reach $4 Billion by 2022 – Analysis by Project Type, Vertical, Offering & Geography

Market Highlights: Super capacitors, also known as ultra-capacitors, available in different types as electrochemical double layer capacitors, electric double-layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors, do not have a conventional dielectric. They instead have plates that are filled with two layers of an identical substance, which allows for separating the charge. Without the need for a dielectric, […]
Tech

Home Automation Market is Driven by rising Necessity of Consumers for Protection Against Fire and Break-ins

The global Home Automation Market is expected to reach USD 39.88 billion by 2024, driven by rising necessity of consumers for protection against fire and break-ins. Availability of automated systems that can be operated over high-speed Wi-Fi, powerful smart phone ubiquitous, and growing popularity of Internet-connectable gadgets is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, reduced […]
Tech

5 Latest Technology in Solar Power Generation to Watch Out in 2018!

editor

Solar panels are now covering an increasing number of rooftops, but despite their established name as an excellent alternative source of electricity, the pieces of silicon technology remain expensive, high in maintenance and bulky. Further, significant limitations also prevent these traditional photovoltaic from consuming more than a portion of the energy from sunlight. It is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *