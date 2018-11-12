Cloud Integration Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 12, 2018: Cloud integration refers to the combination of tools, technologies and practices an enterprise can use to connect applications, systems, data and even entire IT environments.
Now the most cloud integration providers have devised a way to tunnel the corporates firewalls without the provision of IT administrates to open the external port.
In 2017, the global Cloud Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Integration development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- AWS
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Salesforce
- MuleSoft
- NEC
- SAP
- Dell Boomi
- Informatica
- SnapLogic
- Actian
- Infor
- Fujitsu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- IPASS
- Big Data Integration Platform
- Cloud Migration
- E-Commerce Data Integration
- Enterprise Service Bus
- Extract Load & Transfer
- Stream Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
- Enterprise Risk Management
- Customer Relation Management
- Database Management System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 IPASS
1.4.3 Big Data Integration Platform
1.4.4 Cloud Migration
1.4.5 E-Commerce Data Integration
1.4.6 Enterprise Service Bus
1.4.7 Extract Load & Transfer
1.4.8 Stream Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Integration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise Risk Management
1.5.3 Customer Relation Management
1.5.4 Database Management System
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size
2.2 Cloud Integration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Integration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Integration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
