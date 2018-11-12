Lifestyle

Burkholder Brothers Landscaping Announces Second Annual Pop-up Holiday Market

Comment(0)

Burkholder Brothers Landscaping announces the opening date of their second annual Pop-up Holiday Market on November 23, the day after Thanksgiving. The holiday market will once again be held at the company’s Outdoor Furniture Showroom and Design Center, located at 359 Paoli Pike in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

From November 23 to December 24, Burkholder will be open seven days a week and Pop-Up Holiday Market Hours will be as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 10am to 6pm
Friday: 10am to 7pm
Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Visitors are invited to enjoy a complimentary wine or beer while strolling inside the market of unique holiday gifts and home décor, including decorations, faux trees, wreaths, candles, pillows and much more.

While enjoying the market, guests can also search for the perfect Christmas Tree. Available will be hundreds of locally grown Pennsylvania-grown trees, wreaths, swag and greens. Family events will take place each weekend, including bonfires for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and even visits from Santa and his Reindeer.

According to Burkholder owner Mark Burkholder, “The Main Line community IS our business. Last year’s holiday market was a very rewarding experience to be a part of, as many of our local friends and neighbors came to get their trees, and many more came just to make family memories. We are excited to continue making this holiday tradition possible.”

For more information about the Burkholder Pop-up Holiday Market, or to see some images from last year’s Market, visit the Burkholder holiday page.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Amazing Butterfly Necklace Available @ Lifeisagiftshop.com

Are you amazed by the oranges, reds and yellow butterflies you see fluttering by? Butterflies are so intricately dressed and awe inspiring. So, no wonder that many women love to capture that beauty by wearing a butterfly pendant around their neck. There are many colors and styles to choose from. Moreover they come in many […]
Lifestyle

Honda road safety programme receives tremendous response at 36th India International Trade Fair

editor

Honda road safety programme receives tremendous response at 36th India International Trade Fair Successfully trains more than 1500 adults and educates over 2500 children on the importance of safe riding • Organised road safety promotion drive in association with Delhi Traffic Police • Engaged children and adults through various innovative and interactive activities New Delhi, […]
Lifestyle

Find the best hair accessory for your unique day

The most common hair accent you’ll acquire is that the coiffure holder. you’ll notice these with trinkets on the top, made from artificial hair, and ribbon lined to feature charm to your tail. there’s an infinite choice of those you’ll have, however you are doing wish to recollect to not use rubber bands, since it […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *