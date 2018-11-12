Business

A Better Way To Visualize Mine Layouts!

Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.
THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE COAL MINING MARKET AT $712 BILLION IN 2017
Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost three-fourth of the global market. This can be attributed to the significant chunk of population which heavily depends on coal for energy and other purposes.
According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, coal mining processes are computerized rapidly. The development of such computerized and remote technologies advances security and yield, decreases procedure losses and boosts appliance uptime. Coal mining will become secure, neat and more adequate with the application of computerized equipment and technology.

Coal India Limited was the largest player in the market, with revenues of $13 billion in 2016. Coal India Limited’s growth strategy aims at sustaining the growth momentum by collaboration with state governments and railways, acquisition and possession of land and technology development. For instance, in 2016, total of 3826 hectares of land has been taken into possession by Coal India.

The coal mining industry primarily covers mining of bituminous, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. It also includes the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal Including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal.

Coal Mining Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

