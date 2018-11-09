Business

Radiological Remediation and Reclamation Services in Albuquerque

New Order Environmental Services LLC has employed hundreds of knowledgeable and experienced professionals, dedicated to delivering high quality radiological remediation and reclamation support in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We take pride in offering radiological environmental services in the following areas:

• GPS Gamma Surveys
• GIS Mapping and Groundwater Monitoring and Treatment
• Decontamination and Decommissioning
• In-situ Analysis and Isotope Identification
• Equipment and Instrument Rental
• Environmental Site Restoration
• Chemical Air monitoring and Atmospheric Testing
• Environmental Assessment and Surveillance Programs
• Site Assessment and Verification
• Radiological Protection Program Development
• Field Sampling and Analysis
• Radiological Support for UXO/MEC Sites

Our highly trained and experienced team works closely with our clients to deliver safe, successful solutions for contaminated sites. We combine state-of-the-art-technology with superior customer service to provide an unparalleled experience in radiological remediation and reclamation.

The expert team at New Order Environmental Services conducts through research and uses one the advanced equipment to transform damaged sites into positive sites. Over the years, we have been helping clients by providing effective reclamation and remediation strategies. Our proven expertise and determined commitment has helped New Order Environmental Services great reputation in the industry.

To find out more about radiological remediation and reclamation services please contact New Order Environmental Services at 1(888)522-7132 or visit our website.

