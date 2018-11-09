Business

High quality solar panel module detergent Solar Wash & solar cleaning tool manufacturer in Korea

Comment(0)

It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly .It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.
It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities. It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly.
SOLAR SIX-SP6 :
Improving solar performance and improving profitability the newly developed Solar six has excellent cleaning power, which effectively removes the old time and dust accumulated for a long time and maintains cleanliness, as well as enhances efficiency and prolongs machine life. You can clean up to 6m height using the Solar Six pole. It is possible to supply water by connecting a hose to the head brush using solar cleaning tool
solar panel module detergent:
• Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. Covering solar panel modules.
• Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.
• Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules.
Solar six brush
• The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module.
• The soft Nylon Brush does not damage the solar panel.
• When the hose is attached to the brush, water can be supplied to the surface of the module immediately.
• The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module.
Directions:
• Dilute up to 50 times product amount (1:50 wash: product).
• Spray an adequate amount on solar panels.
• Scrub the solar panel with an appropriate brush or cloth.
• Brush with Solar six and complete.
• Increase generation efficiency 5-10%
• Solar Plus is a specialist in solar maintenance.
• Here are some examples of solar maintenance
• This is an example of roof-top solar power plant cleaning in Incheon area.
First, I’ll show you the module contamination status before the solar washing operation.
Are looking for solar panel cleaning soap and solar cleaning system manufacturer korea? You can quickly remove the dirt and dust that has been accumulated for a long time to maintain cleanliness. Solar Panel Washing Soap – If snow is on the solar, no more power is generated. Failure to remove the eye may cause panel failure

Also Read
Business

Personal Mobility Devices Market to Reach USD $7.55 billion by the End of 2022, CAGR of 7.68%

editor

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Personal Mobility Devices Market approximates that the Personal Mobility Devices market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market. In […]
Business

Best deals on Meals for Mutts

People are always on the lookout for the best deals they can get every product they are interested in. But how will you be able to pay a low price for high quality dog food such as the one from Meals for Mutts? How can you get a great deal for top brands like this? […]
Business

Nemacide Market: Industry Future and Outlook 2025

Global Nemacide Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nemacide. This report researches the worldwide […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *