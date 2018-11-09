Entertainment

HIGH LTD ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING COMPANY PROVIDES KEY ART FOR “TRAUMA THERAPY” FILM BY GLASS HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA– October 30, 2018 – HIGH Ltd, a full-service entertainment marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and London, is proud to have worked with on the upcoming film, Trauma Therapy, a thriller by Glass House Productions. HIGH provided the key art for the film, which premiered in May of 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival. Trauma Therapy is for sale at the November 2018 American Film Market in Santa Monica, California. HIGH’s creativity produced a distinctive piece of key art, and the film has already made a successful foreign sale.

“Trauma Therapy is a classic horror thriller and our artwork dramatically conveys this,” says Uba, founder and owner of HIGH. “We explored many directions and were very happy with the version the client chose,” Uba states.

Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Productions, comments, “A great piece of key art raises the value of any film and HIGH really delivered. We can’t wait to work with them on our next project,” says Malloy.

HIGH’s creative imprint can be found in artwork for movies of all size budgets, including Sundance movies such as The Voices with Ryan Reynolds, and larger blockbusters such as the film, Black Panther, which HIGH’s senior art director worked on last year.

“We treat one sheets very much like making a movie. You just need someone talented, who can do a lot with a limited budget. That’s HIGH’s philosophy,” Uba states.

HIGH’s unique, artistic vision and exceptional reputation has HIGH currently in negotiations with certain high-profile entertainment companies. Announcements to follow soon…

