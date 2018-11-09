Tech

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

radiantmarketreport Comment(0)

November 9, 2018: About Automotive Artificial Intelligence

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 37.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of AI, such as human-machine interface, ADAS applications, and autonomous vehicles.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Alphabet
  • TomTom
  • Bosch
  • HARMAN International
  • Delphi
  • NVIDIA

Market driver

  • Rising penetration of ADAS
Market challenge

  • High complexity of automotive AI
Market trend

  • Infotainment systems powered by automotive AI
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

