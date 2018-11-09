Education

Download AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card Now

Comment(0)

AIIMS PG Admit Card 2019 Released
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has discharged the AIIMS PG 2019 concede card for January session on its official site https://www.aiimsexams.org/ . The directing body, prior, issued a notice with respect to the deferral in the arrival of AIIMS PG concede card 2019 which can be checked here. Candidates are required to have the admit card of AIIMS PG 2019 with the end goal to sit for the postgraduate placement test. AIIMS PG Admit Card 2019 has been discharged in the online mode as it were. The selection test of AIIMS PG is held two times per year in November and May. AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card will be discharged separately for both the sessions.

How to download :-
Go to the official site of AIIMS PG
Click on the link for AIIMS PG 2019 admit card.
Enter the login details such as  user id password and click on submit.
Download the admit card

Also Read
Education

MITID: Grooming the future of design

editor

Designing is a crucial component of any marketing campaign and why not? A small element of design can make a big difference to the purchase decision of the end-consumer. Consider the smallest of things, like the bottle of soft drink that you so often gulp down as a respite from the scorching heat. Now the […]
Education

Best Overseas Education Consultancy in Hyderabad

We provide complete information for international students about education system that they choose. With our great efforts and hard work, Careergro provide solutions for international students who wants to study abroad and confused where to study. Our technical support with great experience provides services with trust and commitment. Careergro Overseas Consultancy mostly believes in student’s […]
Education

SRM Institute of Science & Technology Announces Admission 2019

SRM Institute of Science & Technology has announced the opening of online application for B. Tech degree program in the faculty of Engineering and Technology for all of its group universities. The admission process will be common for Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and Delhi-NCR Ghaziabad campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology, SRM University Delhi-NCR […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *