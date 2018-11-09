Apparel And Leather Products Market growth factors and restraints revealed

Apparel And Leather Products Market Size:

The global apparel and leather products market was valued at around $1 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the apparel and leather products market in 2017, accounting for 40% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for 20% market share.

Apparel And Leather Products Market Overview:

The growing awareness on the adverse effects of textile industry on environment is encouraging companies to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some of the companies also started creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spiber Inc., a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk. The company uses genetically modified E.coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to form silk fibers.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apparel-and-leather-products-global-market-report-2018

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the apparel and leather products market in 2017, accounting for 39% market share. This was mainly due to a high demand for ready to wear apparel products from developed countries and developing countries such as China and India.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the apparel industry has been transforming labour intensive manufacturing facilities into automated production facilities. This has enabled the textile manufacturers to produce at a lower cost. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. For instance, Software Automation Inc. introduced a new approach to sewing automation. The company is using advanced computer vision systems to eliminate fabric distortion issues where a camera is used to track stitching at the needle and coordinates the movement of the fabric using light weight robots.

Companies should consider adopting robotics and automation in their production process to reduce production costs, increase quality and have control over their manufacturing processes.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=61&type=smp

Nike was the largest company in the global apparel and leather products market in 2017, with revenues of $34.3 billion for the financial year 2016. Nike’s growth strategy aims at improving long-term shareholders value. In this line, Nike through strategic partnerships and agreements focuses on strengthening its position in global apparel and footwear market. In August 2016, the company partnered with Apollo Global Management to strengthen Nike’s supply chain by improving its regional manufacturing capabilities and enable delivery of customized products in the Americas.

The apparel and leather products market comprises establishments involved in the manufacture and sale of apparel, leather and related products. The apparel and leather products in the report is segmented into apparel manufacturing and leather and allied products.

Apparels manufacturing includes establishments engaged in manufacturing ready to wear apparel and custom apparel. These establishments may knit their own fabric or source it from third party vendors.

Leather and allied product manufacturing establishments are engaged in tanning or curing of hide into leather and using it in the manufacture of footwear, handbags, purse and other leather products. It also includes the manufacture of similar products with substitute materials such as plastics, rubber or textiles.

Apparel And Leather Products Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $6000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $9000 and $12000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About the Business Research Company :

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business