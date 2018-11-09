Health and Wellness

8th Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Surgery and Transplantation

Event Title: 8th Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Surgery and Transplantation

http: https://surgeryconference.euroscicon.com/
Event date: July 1-3, 2019
Venue:
Valencia, Spain
Event price: €405
Description: “8th Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Surgery & Transplantation” during July 1-3, 2019 in Valencia, Spain which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. World Surgeons Congress 2019 is a specially designed cluster Surgery conferences. The main theme of this conference is “Disseminating cutting-edge skills in the field of Surgery” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions. To know more about the conference, please visit our website: https://surgeryconference.euroscicon.com/
World Surgeons Congress 2019 is a three days conference that concentrates on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions accentuated on innovation and novel trends on surgery, keynote lectures from Surgeons and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature eminent and thought provoking speakers to collaborative discussion sessions.
Organizer Name: Isabella Jones
Organizer Email: surgeryconference@medicaleuroscicon.org
Organizer Website: https://surgeryconference.euroscicon.com/
Organizer phone: Tel: 44-2033182512

