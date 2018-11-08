Volumetric Technologies Designs and Manufactures High-Quality Cup Machines

Volumetric Technologies has a selection of cup machines that meet a wide range of needs. Its machines fill, seal, de-nest, lid-fit stackable containers efficiently.

[CANNON FALLS, 11/08/2018] — Volumetric Technologies, a provider of innovative filling solutions, designs and manufactures the highest quality automatic cup machines. The Minnesota-based filling machine manufacturer wants its clients to use nothing less than the best cup filling and sealing equipment.

The Manufacturer’s Cup Machines and Their Features

Volumetric Technologies provides three kinds of cup machines that lid, seal, fill, and de-nest stackable containers with speed, accuracy, and reliability. These machines are:

• In line Cup Machines

• Rotary Cup Machines

• Custom Volumetric Cup Machines

All three machines are fully automatic. They can deliver up to 50 cups per lane per minute. They also come with the following features:

• Cycle Counter

• Digital Temperature Controllers

• Lid Applicators

• Tamper-evident Roll Stock Film or Die-cut Foil Sealing

• Stainless Steel Construction

Accommodating a Wide Range of Industries and Products

Food and beverage manufacturers and industrial bakeries are not the only businesses that benefit from the cup machines made by Volumetric Technologies. The company says that businesses can use the machines for non-food products, including medicines, chemicals, household products, and cosmetics.

About Volumetric Technologies

Volumetric Technologies manufactures filling equipment, conveyors, net weight filling lines, dispensing nozzles, complete turnkey filling lines, and piston fillers to help businesses increase the accuracy and efficiency of their production lines. Its wide range of equipment seeks to eliminate the problems that persist in industries with packaging and filling lines, including sloppy filling, inaccurate fills, and inefficient equipment.

Besides manufacturing standard equipment, the company provides customized equipment for clients. Businesses can count on the manufacturer’s engineers in designing a high-quality custom filling and packaging product.

The company has a knowledgeable and dedicated team that is ready to answer the technical questions of clients. The team makes sure to respond to technical inquiries within four business hours.

Visit http://www.volumetrictechnologies.com for more details.