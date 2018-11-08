Business

The 15th China (Guangzhou) International Electric Heating Exhibition

The 15th China (Guangzhou) International Electric Heating Exhibition (GEHE 2019)
Date: August 16-18, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Review of GEHE 2018
A host of premium exhibitors spread across the show floor of GEHE 2018, including APERAM ALLOYS, Tongli, Lei Gang, Meier, Jiashun, Pamica, Liangdong Technology, Denai, Zhentai, SONME, and etc. The exhibits in variety successfully met needs and demands across the spectrum—both industrial & household! Most buyers were satisfied with the offerings on site and would like to visit next year.

Preview of GEHE 2019
As a leading professional trade show hosted by the world’s biggest heating elements producer—China, GEHE has been staged for 14 consecutive sessions. For 2019, the event is going to feature 120+ exhibitors from upstream and downstream.

GEHE and its subordinate thematic exhibitions, namely 14th China Heat Energy Exhibition, 13th Asia-pacific Water Heating Exhibition and Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair, will together forge a comprehensive One-stop Exhibition Platform for Heating and Thermal Technologies.

Exhibition Scope
▪Electric Heating Elements
▪Electric Heating Materials & Fittings
▪Electric Heating Manufacturing Equipment
▪Household, Commercial & Industrial Electric Heating Appliances
▪Induction Electric Heating Facilities:

If you feel like to be a part of the 2019 show, please contact me for further detailed information. Looking forward to your responses and actions!

Contact Us
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Ms. Jenny Xiong
Address: Room 401, No. 4, the Third Street of Kehui, Kexue Avenue, Science City, Luogang District, Guangzhou, China

