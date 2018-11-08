Business

Europe Fuel Card Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth till 2024

Comment(0)

8 November 2018 –

The Europe Fuel Card Market is expected to reach USD 264.95 billion by 2024 owing to the rising demand for cashless transactions, and availability of add-on benefits. The evolution of technologies in the payment industry has made people more inclined towards smart payment options which ensures a track on their spending as well securely. This increased need for safe and reliable digital payment is expected to drive the fuel card industry in Europe over the next few years.

Fleet managers have been looking for viable real-time solutions to ensure appropriate tracked spending. The fuel cards not only provide with the discounts and rebate but it also comes with online reporting tools which provide fleet managers with in-depth data as to where their fuel card has been used, who used it and for what purpose. Managers also can limit the fuel card spending real time.

The loyalty program provides drivers with fuel points on their purchase. It also has different advantages such discounts on non-fuel items, offers, and gifts. Thus, is expected to boost the fuel card industry.

Fuel cards prevent theft; hence, they help fleet managers reduce unaccounted spending. A fuel card is accessed using the secured pin and driver is obliged to show his identity proof while using. Thus, it helps prevention of theft in employees and is expected to drive the fuel card industry in the near future.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/europe-fuel-card-market

The universal card has penetrated the European market and fleet managers are inclined to use it due to the various benefits it offers. Branded cards from the oil companies such as ESSO, BP, and Shell are widely used and hold second largest market share in the forecast period.

The light weight vehicle is the ones who are major users of fuel cards. However, the heavy vehicles segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the increasing commercial transport.

The UK was the largest and is likely to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. Germany will see a steady growth during the forecast period. Many big players are opting for merger and acquisition to expand their presence in the region. For instance, international players such WEX and FLEETCOR have entered into Europe by taking over ExxonMobil and Shell respectively.

Hexa Research has segmented the Europe Fuel Card market on the basis of type and conveyance on a regional and country level:

Segmentation By Type, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)
• Universal card
• Branded/Proprietary card
• Merchant card/Bank card

Segmentation By Conveyance, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)
• Light weight
• Heavy weight

Segmentation By Country, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)
• Germany
• UK
• Italy
• France
• Spain

Key Players Analyzed
• FLEETCOR, LLC
• WEX
• DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG
• UK Fuels Limited
• W.A.G. Payment Solutions, a.s.
• BP PLC
• ExxonMobil Corporation.
• Shell
• Aral
• Total

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/consumer-goods-industry

Also Read
Business

2018 Global Maltodextrin market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies forecasted up to 2024

Maltodextrin is a white powder which is extracted from natural sources including rice, corn, starch, potato, and wheat. It is a polysaccharide which is used as a food additive. It is produced from the partial hydrolysis of starch. Maltodextrin has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe food additive. […]
Business

Global Gaming Console Market Furthered by Incremental Console Updates

According to Goldstein Research, Global gaming console market is expected to reach USD 48.4 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, 2016-2024. The technological advancement, product innovation and rising number of hardcore as well as casual gamers, are driving the growth of the market. Global Gaming […]
Business

Felps Professional Will Be One Of The Many Brazilian Companies At Beautyworld Middle East 2018

Dubai, UAE: Brazilian and Korean beauty majors will be among an impressive turnout of international companies at the Middle East’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair next month, which will feature 22 country pavilions including debut pavilions from Palestine, Peru, and Russia. When Beautyworld Middle East opens for the 23rd time from 8-10 May 2018 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *