Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2019

Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2019 (AWHE 2019)
Date: August 16-18, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

China Produced 50.26 Million Pieces of Water Heaters in 2017
Data from CNIC registers that by the end of 2017, China was home to 4000+ water heater makers, which collectively produced 50.26 million pieces of water heaters (22.8 million pieces of electric water heater, 18.4 million pieces of gas water heaters, 7.4 million pieces of solar power water heaters, and 1.66 million pieces of heat pump water heaters).

Review of AWHE 2018
AWHE 2018 brought together a wide-ranging selection of esteemed brands in the field, such as Wilo, Grundfos, Dongfei, Enfit, Vinreet, Bedford, Zeshunpu, Tai Lake Star, Sanghui, Maxcozi, KP-Link, SolarShine, Richeng, Minamoto, DIBETTER, and etc. Over 1000 new products were released on site, making the event a truly magnificent festival of water heating technology for insiders alike.

Preview of AWHE 2019
As one of the primary events of its line in China, AWHE 2019 is going to concerntratedly display the new generation of green & smart water heating technologies. 80% exhibitors from 2018 would like to exhibit again in 2019. The 20,000 sq.m show floor of AWHE 2019 is going to be packed with buyers from over 40 countries and regions!

Exhibition Scope:
▪Heat Pump Product and Equipment
▪Solar Water Heating Equipment
▪Electric Water Heater
▪Gas Water Heater
▪Related Accessories and Equipment, Water Management System, Hot Water Solution, Energy-saving Hot Water Project, etc.

Concurrent Trade Shows:
▪The 15th China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Exhibition (GEHE 2019)
▪The 12th Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-Condition, Ventilation, & Air-Improving Equipment Exposition (AVAI CHINA 2019)
▪The 11th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)
▪The 14th China Heat Energy Exhibition
▪Guangzhou International Heating Boiler and Combustion Systems Expo 2019

For more information about AWHE 2019, please refer to our official website or contact us through e-mail provided below.

