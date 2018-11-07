Tech

Future Electronics Offers LifeWorks Daily Health Habits Seminar

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently offered a LifeWorks seminar entitled “Daily Health Habits” at their Montreal headquarters.

The seminar was part of Future’s wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics and Future Lighting Solutions.

The seminar focused on identifying 10 healthy habits employees can incorporate into their lives each day, understanding how small changes to daily habits can impact their overall health and well-being. Participants also learned how to incorporate changes gradually and build them into their routine, and how to set goals and develop an action plan to maintain healthy habits.

LifeWorks is Future’s employee assistance provider. It offers Future employees and their immediate families 24/7 access to confidential support and resources to help manage virtually any personal or professional issue, so they can lead a healthier, happier, more productive life. For more information about LifeWorks and Future’s wellness program, click here https://futureelectronics.lifeworks.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

