AlBustan Pest control – Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Al Bustan Pest Control Services Est is licensed and approved by Dammam Municipality and one of the Leading PestControl Companies in the Eastern Province.

All of our technicians are trained professionals and licensed by the designated authority to provide general pest control, real estate inspections, anti termite treatment, and pretreatment of new construction.
We are well equipped and use only Approved Chemicals and Medicines at the most advanced level to save time and money for our customers.

Our Mission

Our Mission is to assist our valuable customers to say… “Good Bye Pests”
Further to give the best & effective pest management services, satisfying the needs of our customers, andprotect the environment.
We do this by solving your pest problems in a safe, reliable and environment friendly manner.
Advantage of a 24 hour round clock emergency call back facility at no additional charge
Enhancing your living and working environment & reducing health risks.
Protecting your property investments from pests.
Providing the highest quality pest management services at a reasonable price, and to satisfy your expectations.

