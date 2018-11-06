Business

Tool Holders Market : Growth, Size, Analysis, Demand, Scope, Industry Share And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global Tool Holders market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tool Holders market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • OTTO BILZ
  • POKOLM
  • Ningbo Derek Tools Co., Ltd
  • FAHRION
  • ETP
  • Chumpower Machinery
  • BIG DAISHOWA
  • Briney
  • Coventry Toolholders
  • D’Andrea
  • IMS
  • ISCAR Tools
  • NT Tool
  • Rego-Fix
  • MAPAL
  • heimatec
  • EMUGE FRANKEN
  • KELCH
  • Mikros
  • Widia Manchester

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • HSK
  • ISO
  • VDI
  • ER
  • SK
  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Tapping
  • Milling Machine
  • Drilling Machine
  • Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tool Holders are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

  • Tool Holders Manufacturers
  • Tool Holders Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
  • Tool Holders Subcomponent Manufacturers
  • Industry Association
  • Downstream Vendors

 

 

