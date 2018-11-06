Entertainment

“Punjabi Actress Parul Gulati Celebrates Diwali This Time With Family & Friends”

Parul Gulati, who was last seen in ALT BALAJI’S “Haq Se” and Punjabi movies like Burraahh, Romeo Ranjha and Zorawar opposite YoYo Honey Singh is celebrating Diwali this time with family & friends.

Parul says, “The first thought that comes to my mind about Diwali is lights and decorations. Every year, I am generally busy with my friends celebrating the festival but this year, I look forward to spending quality time with my family. I fondly remember, during my childhood, I always waited for Diwali to be around friends, burst firecrackers and eat some mouth-watering scrumptious food.
‘Putting aside the real religious significance of the festival, I think Diwali brings togetherness,it’s about bonding with friends and celebrating the simple joys of life and primarily taking the darkness away from each other’s and our own life. I’m glad that the government has taken some action to cut down pollution and it’s a brilliant step. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.’

